2010 Jeep Patriot

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Profile: 70 Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Safety Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Suspension class: Touring Trim Body-coloured bumpers Body-coloured grille Chrome shift knob trim Convenience External temperature display Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door Front Reading Lights Transmission hill holder Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 6.5 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Silver styled steel rims Manual passenger mirror adjustment Manual driver mirror adjustment Vinyl seat upholstery Chrome center console trim Clock: In-radio display Diameter of tires: 16.0" Front Head Room: 1,041 mm Fuel Capacity: 51 L Front Hip Room: 1,328 mm Tires: Width: 205 mm Front Leg Room: 1,031 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.9 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.1 L/100 km Overall Width: 1,755 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,012 kg Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm Wheelbase: 2,634 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,387 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,372 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,295 mm Stability control with anti-roll control Rear Leg Room: 1,001 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Overall Length: 4,409 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,535 L Curb weight: 1,410 kg Overall height: 1,636 mm FWD 4dr Sport

