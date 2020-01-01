2010 Jeep Patriot

Every day is an adventure in the Jeep Patriot. Whether you're travelling over snow-covered city streets or searching for off-road hideaways, you're delivered with strength and style. You'll confidently meet every challenge with value and efficiency since the Patriot is one of the most affordable SUVs in Canada. Those who crave an adventure-filled lifestyle, fueled by comfort, confidence, and economy, will thrive in the world of Jeep Patriot. This SUV has 245,788 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Fwd 4dr Sport.
Vehicle Features
Power Steering
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 70
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Independent Rear Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Touring
Body-coloured bumpers
Body-coloured grille
Chrome shift knob trim
External temperature display
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Front Reading Lights
Transmission hill holder
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Silver styled steel rims
Manual passenger mirror adjustment
Manual driver mirror adjustment
Vinyl seat upholstery
Chrome center console trim
Clock: In-radio display
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Head Room: 1,041 mm
Fuel Capacity: 51 L
Front Hip Room: 1,328 mm
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,031 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.9 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.1 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,755 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,012 kg
Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm
Wheelbase: 2,634 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,387 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,372 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,295 mm
Stability control with anti-roll control
Rear Leg Room: 1,001 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall Length: 4,409 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,535 L
Curb weight: 1,410 kg
Overall height: 1,636 mm
FWD 4dr Sport
