$18,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
905-684-6394
2010 Jeep Wrangler
2010 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara - TWO DOOR WITH HARDTOP!
Location
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
905-684-6394
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
169,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9496987
- Stock #: Vin192658
- VIN: 1J4AA5D19AL192658
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # Vin192658
- Mileage 169,000 KM
Vehicle Description
V6, cruise, keyless, power windows and locks, six speed! It's a Jeep thing!
Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1