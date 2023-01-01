Menu
2010 Jeep Wrangler

169,000 KM

Details

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

905-684-6394

2010 Jeep Wrangler

2010 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara - TWO DOOR WITH HARDTOP!

2010 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara - TWO DOOR WITH HARDTOP!

Location

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

905-684-6394

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

169,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9496987
  Stock #: Vin192658
  VIN: 1J4AA5D19AL192658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # Vin192658
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

V6, cruise, keyless, power windows and locks, six speed! It's a Jeep thing!

Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Conventional Spare Tire

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

