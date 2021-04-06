2010 Lincoln Navigator

Exuding a quiet confidence, the design of Lincoln Navigator is inspired by a very particular sort of power. One to which many of us aspire. Its a steadfast strength that radiates outward, silently encircling those around you. From its signature Lincoln grille to its graceful wraparound tail lights, Navigator embraces you and your passengers, surrounding each of you in exquisitely crafted, luxurious comfort. This SUV has 227,634 kms. It's white platinum tri-coat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.4L V8 24V MPFI SOHC Flexible Fuel engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Nav Roof Cooled-seats Pwr-boards Pwr-gate.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Power Liftgate
power retractable mirrors
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Clock: Analog
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
COOLED FRONT SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather/chrome shift knob trim
Cargo Area Light
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rear leveling suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Air rear spring
Anti-theft alarm system
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Driver seat memory
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Garage door transmitter
Speed-proportional power steering
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Multi-source Rear Audio System
HD auxilliary transmission cooler
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Liftgate window: Flip-up
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Power remote trunk release
In-Dash 6-disc CD player
Surround Audio
Four 12V DC power outlets
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim
Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim
Genuine wood/metal-look door trim
Tumble forward rear seats
Memorized Settings including pedals
60-40 Third Row Seat
Power Folding Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
Rear buckets
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Fuel Type: Flexible
Wheel Diameter: 20
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Genuine wood/metal-look center console trim
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Wheel Width: 8.5
SYNC(R)
Audio System Premium Brand: THX II
Total Number of Speakers: 14
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Chrome aluminum rims
SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Rear Leg Room: 993 mm
Tires: Width: 275 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,273 mm
SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall Width: 2,002 mm
Front Head Room: 1,003 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,008 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,618 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,529 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 958 mm
Overall height: 1,989 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,044 mm
Fuel Capacity: 106 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,521 mm
Front and rear parking cameras w/ rear camera
Manual child safety locks
Wheelbase: 3,023 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,925 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,608 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,318 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,538 kg
Overall Length: 5,293 mm
Curb weight: 2,723 kg
3rd Row Head Room: 953 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
High intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
Front and rear reverse sensing system w/rear camera
NAV ROOF COOLED-SEATS PWR-BOARDS PWR-GATE
