2010 Lincoln Navigator

Listing ID: 6849341

6849341 Stock #: D5521

D5521 VIN: 5LMJJ2J53AEJ04776

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 227,634 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Power Liftgate power retractable mirrors Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Clock: Analog Exterior Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Seating COOLED FRONT SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Trim POWER RUNNING BOARDS Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Leather/chrome shift knob trim Comfort Cargo Area Light Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Rear leveling suspension Short and long arm front suspension Air rear spring Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Driver seat memory Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Garage door transmitter Speed-proportional power steering Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Multi-source Rear Audio System HD auxilliary transmission cooler Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Liftgate window: Flip-up ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Power remote trunk release In-Dash 6-disc CD player Surround Audio Four 12V DC power outlets Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Remote, digital keypad power door locks Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim Genuine wood/metal-look door trim Tumble forward rear seats Memorized Settings including pedals 60-40 Third Row Seat Power Folding Third Row Seat Turn signal in mirrors Rear buckets 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Fuel Type: Flexible Wheel Diameter: 20 Rear heat ducts with separate controls Genuine wood/metal-look center console trim Memorized Settings including steering wheel Wheel Width: 8.5 SYNC(R) Audio System Premium Brand: THX II Total Number of Speakers: 14 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Chrome aluminum rims SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM) Diameter of tires: 20.0" SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Rear Leg Room: 993 mm Tires: Width: 275 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,273 mm SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio Overall Width: 2,002 mm Front Head Room: 1,003 mm Rear Head Room: 1,008 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,618 mm Front Hip Room: 1,529 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 958 mm Overall height: 1,989 mm Front Leg Room: 1,044 mm Fuel Capacity: 106 L Rear Hip Room: 1,521 mm Front and rear parking cameras w/ rear camera Manual child safety locks Wheelbase: 3,023 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,925 L Front Shoulder Room: 1,608 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,318 mm Gross vehicle weight: 3,538 kg Overall Length: 5,293 mm Curb weight: 2,723 kg 3rd Row Head Room: 953 mm Stability controll with anti-roll High intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights Front and rear reverse sensing system w/rear camera NAV ROOF COOLED-SEATS PWR-BOARDS PWR-GATE

