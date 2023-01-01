Menu
125,800 KM

Details Description

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Logo_NoBadges

125,800KM
Used
VIN 4F2CY9GG9AKM04630

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10849
  • Mileage 125,800 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2010 Mazda Tribute is for sale today.

The 2010 Mazda Tribute mixes a boxy, more traditional SUV shape with a carlike feel behind the wheel. And its potent 4- and 6-cylinder engines combined with the 6-speed automatic transmission offer venerable power while topping the class in efficiency. The base engine is a 171 hp 2.5L inline four-cylinder engine paired with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. A 3.0L V6 is offered which produces 240 hp and is linked to the six-speed automatic. It also features comfortable interior and ample storage space.This SUV has 125,800 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-XXXX

1-866-264-2278

