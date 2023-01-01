Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!<br />Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!</p>

2010 Mazda Tribute

170,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Mazda Tribute

AWD V6 Auto GX - Convenience Package

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda Tribute

AWD V6 Auto GX - Convenience Package

Location

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

905-684-6394

  1. 1702151906
  2. 1702151906
  3. 1702151906
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
170,000KM
Used
VIN 4F2CY9GG0AKM03768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLUE/GREY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta 4DR 1.8 TSI AUTO COMFORTLINE for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2015 Volkswagen Jetta 4DR 1.8 TSI AUTO COMFORTLINE 242,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Lincoln Town Car 4dr Sdn Signature Limited for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2011 Lincoln Town Car 4dr Sdn Signature Limited 242,481 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4 Wheel Drive - Value Priced Sporty SUV for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2015 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4 Wheel Drive - Value Priced Sporty SUV 163,000 KM $16,990 + tax & lic

Email Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

Call Dealer

905-684-XXXX

(click to show)

905-684-6394

Alternate Numbers
1-877-880-4879
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

905-684-6394

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda Tribute