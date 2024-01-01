$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Mazda Tribute
2010 Mazda Tribute
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
Used
294,090KM
VIN 4F2CY0C77AKM06197
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12695
- Mileage 294,090 KM
Vehicle Description
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2010 Mazda Tribute is for sale today.
The 2010 Mazda Tribute mixes a boxy, more traditional SUV shape with a carlike feel behind the wheel. And its potent 4- and 6-cylinder engines combined with the 6-speed automatic transmission offer venerable power while topping the class in efficiency. The base engine is a 171 hp 2.5L inline four-cylinder engine paired with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. A 3.0L V6 is offered which produces 240 hp and is linked to the six-speed automatic. It also features comfortable interior and ample storage space.This SUV has 294,090 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 171HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
