2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
4MATIC
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
Used
249,280KM
VIN WDCGG8HBXAF293638
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Palladium Silver Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 249,280 KM
Vehicle Description
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class is for sale today.
The 2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK Class offers a powerful yet fuel efficient and refined V6 engine and is an entirely new model for 2010. The compact, V6-powered sport-utility vehicle echoes some of the design cues of the larger G-Class and GL-Class but is an all-new design. The GLK-Class borrows the appearance of Mercedes-Benz' larger sport-utility vehicles but is actually very manageable size for city-dwellers. The combination of boxy exterior style and best-in-class aerodynamics should please most shoppers, too. Inside, the GLK-Class feels more car-like, which most buyers will appreciate, along with the brisk acceleration from the V6. The GLK-Class is very competitively priced as well; with its base level of equipment, it's no more expensive than some of its luxury rivals.This SUV has 249,280 kms. It's palladium silver metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
