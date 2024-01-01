Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!<br />Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!</p>

2010 Mercury Grand Marquis

81,000 MI

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Mercury Grand Marquis

Previous Florida Car - Completely Rust Free

Watch This Vehicle
12046648

2010 Mercury Grand Marquis

Previous Florida Car - Completely Rust Free

Location

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

905-684-6394

  1. 1735321736
  2. 1735321735
  3. 1735321736
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
81,000MI
VIN 2MEBM7FV6AX621768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,000 MI

Vehicle Description

Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Fixed Bench Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze Low Mileage, No Rust - Well Undercoated for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2012 Chevrolet Cruze Low Mileage, No Rust - Well Undercoated 177,110 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet CAPTIVA Heated Leather Seats, Sun Roof for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2014 Chevrolet CAPTIVA Heated Leather Seats, Sun Roof 118,384 MI $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 AWD 4dr LE for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2013 Toyota RAV4 AWD 4dr LE 239,000 KM $13,990 + tax & lic

Email Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-684-XXXX

(click to show)

905-684-6394

Alternate Numbers
1-877-880-4879
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

905-684-6394

Contact Seller
2010 Mercury Grand Marquis