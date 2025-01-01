$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2010 Mitsubishi Lancer
GTS
2010 Mitsubishi Lancer
GTS
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
303,003KM
VIN JA32U8FW9AU605909
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13665
- Mileage 303,003 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer is for sale today.
This Mitsubishi Lancer builds on a proud history of outperforming drivers' expectations while quickening their pulses. Its rigid body construction and sport-tuned suspension deliver the safety and excitement you're looking for. This Lancer features a striking exterior design complemented by a sporty front grille, bold body lines, and a commanding aerodynamic stance. This Mitsubishi Lancer delivers an invigorating driving experience, designed to outperform. This sedan has 303,003 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 168HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
