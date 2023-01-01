$6,995+ tax & licensing
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
905-684-6394
2010 Nissan Sentra
2010 Nissan Sentra
AUTO! AIR! POWER GROUP!
Location
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
905-684-6394
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
228,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9506338
- Stock #: Vin661674
- VIN: 3N1AB6AP7AL661674
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # Vin661674
- Mileage 228,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1