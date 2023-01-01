2010 Nissan Sentra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995 + taxes & licensing 2 2 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9506338

9506338 Stock #: Vin661674

Vin661674 VIN: 3N1AB6AP7AL661674

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # Vin661674

Mileage 228,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Exterior Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.