$7,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2010 Pontiac Vibe
4DR WGN FWD
2010 Pontiac Vibe
4DR WGN FWD
Location
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
905-684-6394
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
171,187KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5Y2SP6E06AZ406264
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 171,187 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Telematics
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
2010 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SXT 173,901 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
2003 Honda Accord 4dr Sdn LX-G Auto 193,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2007 Ford Mustang 2dr Conv 196,000 MI $CALL + tax & lic
Email Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-684-XXXX(click to show)
905-684-6394
Alternate Numbers1-877-880-4879
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,888
+ taxes & licensing
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
905-684-6394
2010 Pontiac Vibe