Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2010 Toyota Matrix for sale in St Catharines, ON

2010 Toyota Matrix

207,576 KM

Details Features

$7,295

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Toyota Matrix

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Matrix

Location

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

905-680-4400

  1. 1707840073
  2. 1707840073
  3. 1707840073
  4. 1707840073
  5. 1707840073
  6. 1707840073
  7. 1707840073
  8. 1707840072
  9. 1707840073
  10. 1707840072
  11. 1707840072
  12. 1707840073
  13. 1707840073
  14. 1707840072
  15. 1707840074
  16. 1707840073
  17. 1707840074
  18. 1707840074
  19. 1707840071
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,295

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
207,576KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1KU4EEXAC222044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 222044
  • Mileage 207,576 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ed's Auto Sales

Used 2010 Toyota Matrix for sale in St Catharines, ON
2010 Toyota Matrix 207,576 KM $7,295 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Forte LX, Auto, Back-Up-Camera, Heated Seats for sale in St Catharines, ON
2017 Kia Forte LX, Auto, Back-Up-Camera, Heated Seats 153,690 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Nissan Juke SL, AWD, Sunroof, Alloys, for sale in St Catharines, ON
2011 Nissan Juke SL, AWD, Sunroof, Alloys, 268,159 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ed's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ed's Auto Sales

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

Call Dealer

905-680-XXXX

(click to show)

905-680-4400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,295

+ taxes & licensing

Ed's Auto Sales

905-680-4400

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Matrix