$11,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.
905-688-8822
2010 Toyota Matrix
2010 Toyota Matrix
** AWD, A/C, AUX. INPUT **
Location
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.
400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
905-688-8822
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
104,320KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8822600
- Stock #: 10640
- VIN: 2T1LE4EE5AC016776
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 10640
- Mileage 104,320 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Certified Affordable Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.
400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4