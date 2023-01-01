$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.
905-684-6394
2010 Toyota Yaris
4DR SDN AUTO
Location
188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
184,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10630893
- VIN: jtdbt9k31a1369185
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 184,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
