Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Toyota Yaris

184,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

905-684-6394

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Yaris

2010 Toyota Yaris

4DR SDN AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Yaris

4DR SDN AUTO

Location

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

905-684-6394

  1. 1699110867
  2. 1699110867
  3. 1699110855
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
184,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10630893
  • VIN: jtdbt9k31a1369185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 184,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

2012 RAM 1500 Locall...
 241,000 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Caravan S...
 195,000 KM
$10,990 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Cobal...
 126,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Email Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

Call Dealer

905-684-XXXX

(click to show)

905-684-6394

Alternate Numbers
1-877-880-4879
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory