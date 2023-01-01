Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Toyota Yaris

116,331 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

905-688-8822

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Yaris

2010 Toyota Yaris

ON HOLD LE ** AUTOMATIC, CRUISE, AUX. IN **

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Yaris

ON HOLD LE ** AUTOMATIC, CRUISE, AUX. IN **

Location

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

  1. 1678816653
  2. 1678816653
  3. 1678816296
  4. 1678816296
  5. 1678816296
  6. 1678816296
  7. 1678816296
  8. 1678816296
  9. 1678816653
  10. 1678816653
  11. 1678816296
  12. 1678816296
  13. 1678816296
  14. 1678816296
  15. 1678816654
  16. 1678816654
  17. 1678816653
  18. 1678816653
  19. 1678816654
  20. 1678816654
  21. 1678816654
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
116,331KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9711271
  • Stock #: 10721
  • VIN: JTDKT9K35A5297685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,331 KM

Vehicle Description

**. THIS VEHICLE IS CURRENTLY ON HOLD **  NEW TIRES * 1.5L 4 CYL., AUTO, LE * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT STEERING WHEEL * AUX. INPUT * C.D. * THIS VEHICLE WAS IN A COLLISION AND WAS WRITTEN OFF AS A TOTAL LOSS BY A PREVIOUS INSURER.  IT IS NOT BRANDED * INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT) * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FINANCING FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES FROM GOOD CREDIT TO BAD CREDIT * VIEW THIS VEHICLE AND LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR CAR LOT AT WWW.CERTIFIEDCARS4U.COM * USED CARS, USED TRUCKS AND USED SUVS * SERVICING THE NIAGARA REGION * ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON AND BEYOND * WE CARRY CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN AND HYUNDAI * HUGE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES *

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

2017 Ford Focus SE *...
 91,650 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Yaris ON...
 116,331 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 147,219 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-8822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory