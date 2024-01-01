$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Volvo XC60
T6
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
Used
320,383KM
VIN YV4992DZ3A2025480
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 320,383 KM
Vehicle Description
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2010 Volvo XC60 is for sale today.
The all-new XC60 brings Volvo's legendary safety to the small SUV segment. It shares basic design elements with the larger V70 and XC70 station wagons. With the capacity to seat five, it's well suited for small families looking for more power, safety, and more luxurious features than those offered in the Toyota RAV4 or Honda CR-V. As Volvo's new crossover, the 2010 Volvo XC60 is available with innovative safety features, excellent performance, and a handsome interior.This SUV has 320,383 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 281HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
