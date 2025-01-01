$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Audi A5
2.0 T Premium Plus
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
147,844KM
VIN WAUWFBFH8BN001806
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 12952
- Mileage 147,844 KM
Vehicle Description
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2011 Audi A5 is for sale today.
Progressive performance means fast was not enough. This Audi A5 is fast, dynamic, fun to drive, and surprisingly economic for the level of fun available to the driver. With a luxurious and driver oriented cabin, it swiftly becomes progress you can feel. Whatever attracts you to Audi, be it the superb performance, subtle yet dominant styling, or the endless tech features, this A5 has it in droves. For a perfectly executed luxury performance vehicle, look no further than this A5.This convertible has 147,844 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 211HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
