Menu
Account
Sign In
<br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires<br><br> <br> This 2011 Audi A5 is for sale today. <br> <br>Progressive performance means fast was not enough. This Audi A5 is fast, dynamic, fun to drive, and surprisingly economic for the level of fun available to the driver. With a luxurious and driver oriented cabin, it swiftly becomes progress you can feel. Whatever attracts you to Audi, be it the superb performance, subtle yet dominant styling, or the endless tech features, this A5 has it in droves. For a perfectly executed luxury performance vehicle, look no further than this A5.This convertible has 147,844 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 211HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2011 Audi A5

147,844 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Audi A5

2.0 T Premium Plus

Watch This Vehicle
12174382

2011 Audi A5

2.0 T Premium Plus

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
147,844KM
VIN WAUWFBFH8BN001806

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 12952
  • Mileage 147,844 KM

Vehicle Description


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2011 Audi A5 is for sale today.

Progressive performance means fast was not enough. This Audi A5 is fast, dynamic, fun to drive, and surprisingly economic for the level of fun available to the driver. With a luxurious and driver oriented cabin, it swiftly becomes progress you can feel. Whatever attracts you to Audi, be it the superb performance, subtle yet dominant styling, or the endless tech features, this A5 has it in droves. For a perfectly executed luxury performance vehicle, look no further than this A5.This convertible has 147,844 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 211HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

Used 2011 Audi A5 2.0 T Premium Plus for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2011 Audi A5 2.0 T Premium Plus 147,844 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Edge Limited for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2013 Ford Edge Limited 328,993 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 275,006 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2011 Audi A5