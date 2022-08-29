2011 Cadillac Escalade

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 0 4 , 2 3 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9179164

9179164 Stock #: D7142

D7142 VIN: 1GYS4CEF0BR162649

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 204,235 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.