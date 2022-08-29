$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2011 Cadillac Escalade
2011 Cadillac Escalade
PREMIUM AWD
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
204,235KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9179164
- Stock #: D7142
- VIN: 1GYS4CEF0BR162649
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 204,235 KM
Vehicle Description
The Cadillac Escalade is a modern American icon. It delivers powerful performance, truck-like toughness, and Cadillac luxury in one dominant SUV. From its imposing exterior to its upscale interior, the Escalade is spectacular inside and out. The Escalade works just as hard pampering its occupants as it does towing and hauling payload. Whether you need its versatility or you desire its elegance, you owe it to yourself to drive a Cadillac Escalade. This SUV has 204,235 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 403HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2