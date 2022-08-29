Menu
2011 Cadillac Escalade

204,235 KM

PREMIUM AWD

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

204,235KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9179164
  • Stock #: D7142
  • VIN: 1GYS4CEF0BR162649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 204,235 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2011 Cadillac Escalade is for sale today.

The Cadillac Escalade is a modern American icon. It delivers powerful performance, truck-like toughness, and Cadillac luxury in one dominant SUV. From its imposing exterior to its upscale interior, the Escalade is spectacular inside and out. The Escalade works just as hard pampering its occupants as it does towing and hauling payload. Whether you need its versatility or you desire its elegance, you owe it to yourself to drive a Cadillac Escalade. This SUV has 204,235 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 403HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



