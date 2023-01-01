Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Cadillac Escalade ESV

225,168 KM

Details Description Features

$25,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,499

+ taxes & licensing

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

905-688-8822

Contact Seller
2011 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2011 Cadillac Escalade ESV

PLATNIUM ** AWD, BSM, NAV, BACK CAM **

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Cadillac Escalade ESV

PLATNIUM ** AWD, BSM, NAV, BACK CAM **

Location

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

  1. 1689616321
  2. 1689616320
  3. 1689616321
  4. 1689615609
  5. 1689615609
  6. 1689615609
  7. 1689615609
  8. 1689615609
  9. 1689615609
  10. 1689615609
  11. 1689616323
  12. 1689616322
  13. 1689615609
  14. 1689615609
  15. 1689616325
  16. 1689616324
  17. 1689615609
  18. 1689615609
  19. 1689615609
  20. 1689615609
  21. 1689615609
  22. 1689615609
  23. 1689615609
  24. 1689615609
  25. 1689615609
  26. 1689615609
  27. 1689615609
  28. 1689615609
  29. 1689615609
  30. 1689615609
  31. 1689615609
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,499

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
225,168KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10190031
  • Stock #: 10871
  • VIN: 1GYS4KEF3BR237127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 10871
  • Mileage 225,168 KM

Vehicle Description

5 DVD SCREENS * HEATED & COOLED LEATHER SEATS * MIDDLE ROW HEATED LEATHER SEATS * HEATED STEERING WHEEL * HEATED & COOLED FRONT CUP HOLDERS * REMOTE START * DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL * SUNROOF * BOSE STEREO * BLUETOOTH * 6.2L V8, AUTO, AWD * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT, LIFT GATE, SUNROOF, PEDALS, TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL & KEYLESS ENTRY * 2 POSITION MEMORY DRIVER SEAT * NAVIGATION * REVERSE CAMERA * 22" CHROME WHEELS * INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT) * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FINANCING FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES FROM GOOD CREDIT TO BAD CREDIT * VIEW THIS VEHICLE AND LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR CAR LOT AT WWW.CERTIFIEDCARS4U.COM * USED CARS, USED TRUCKS AND USED SUVS * SERVICING THE NIAGARA REGION * ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON AND BEYOND * WE CARRY CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN AND HYUNDAI * HUGE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES *

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

2011 Cadillac Escala...
 225,168 KM
$25,499 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Golf...
 163,937 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Pass...
 136,994 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-8822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory