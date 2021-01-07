2011 Cadillac SRX

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Power Liftgate power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Rain sensing front wipers Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 AM/FM/Satellite Radio Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt OnStar Directions & Connections Aluminum spare wheel rim Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Suspension class: Sport Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door XM SATELLITE RADIO Driver seat memory Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Power remote trunk release Surround Audio Four 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Memorized Settings including pedals Genuine wood door trim Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Beverage cooler in glovebox Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Wheel Diameter: 20 Headlight cleaners with washer Self-leveling headlights Aluminum/genuine wood dash trim Driver adjustable suspension ride control Active suspension Leather/genuine wood shift knob trim Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Painted aluminum rims Tires: Width: 235 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 12.2 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.8 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 20.0" SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Rear Shoulder Room: 1,430 mm Fuel Capacity: 80 L Front Shoulder Room: 1,481 mm Wheelbase: 2,807 mm Overall Width: 1,910 mm Front Leg Room: 1,047 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,733 L Rear Head Room: 976 mm Curb weight: 1,981 kg Gross vehicle weight: 2,520 kg Overall Length: 4,834 mm Overall height: 1,669 mm Front Head Room: 1,009 mm Rear Leg Room: 929 mm Front Hip Room: 1,408 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,391 mm Power child safety locks Selective service internet access Front and rear parking cameras w/ rear camera Keyless ignition & door entry AWD LEATH PANO CAM P/SEATS MEM HS P/GATE PARK-SENS RAIN-SENS 20 -AL

