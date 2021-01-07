2011 Cadillac SRX

With greater utility than a sedan and more agility than a full-size SUV, the SRX is the sweet spot in Cadillac's outstanding lineup. This mid-size luxury crossover is a standout in an otherwise dull segment. Its chiseled styling is complimented by a daring, high-tech interior with room to seat five and plenty of cargo space to boot. The Cadillac SRX leads the way in utilitarian refinement. This SUV has 130,444 kms. It's gold mist metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.0L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Leath Pano Cam P/seats Mem Hs P/gate Park-sens Rain-sens 20 -al.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Power Liftgate
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
OnStar Directions & Connections
Aluminum spare wheel rim
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Sport
Anti-theft alarm system
Audio system security
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Driver seat memory
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Power remote trunk release
Surround Audio
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Permanent locking hubs
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Memorized Settings including pedals
Genuine wood door trim
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment