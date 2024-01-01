Menu
Low Mileage! Get noticed and enjoy the drive in this 2011 Chevrolet Corvette. This 2011 Chevrolet Corvette is fresh on our lot in St Catharines. When it comes to performance, the 2011 Chevrolet Corvette is one of the worlds most iconic names. After over 50 years, the Corvette still hasnt forgotten its heritage. The exterior is distinctly modern with a few cues to its past like the four round taillights and aerodynamic shape. Under the hood lies a powerful V8 waiting to be unleashed. Its a car thats as fun to drive as it is to look at. No matter how high your expectations are, this Corvette is still sure to surprise you.This low mileage coupe has just 34,252 kms. Its supersonic blue in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 430HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines.

2011 Chevrolet Corvette

34,252 KM

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

Used
34,252KM
VIN 1G1YW2DW0B5107706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Supersonic Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 5793D
  • Mileage 34,252 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!



Get noticed and enjoy the drive in this 2011 Chevrolet Corvette. This 2011 Chevrolet Corvette is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.



When it comes to performance, the 2011 Chevrolet Corvette is one of the world's most iconic names. After over 50 years, the Corvette still hasn't forgotten its heritage. The exterior is distinctly modern with a few cues to its past like the four round taillights and aerodynamic shape. Under the hood lies a powerful V8 waiting to be unleashed. It's a car that's as fun to drive as it is to look at. No matter how high your expectations are, this Corvette is still sure to surprise you.This low mileage coupe has just 34,252 kms. It's supersonic blue in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 430HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.







Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

