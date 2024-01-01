$46,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2011 Chevrolet Corvette
Z16 Grand Sport w/3LT
2011 Chevrolet Corvette
Z16 Grand Sport w/3LT
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$46,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,252KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1YW2DW0B5107706
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Supersonic Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 5793D
- Mileage 34,252 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Get noticed and enjoy the drive in this 2011 Chevrolet Corvette. This 2011 Chevrolet Corvette is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
When it comes to performance, the 2011 Chevrolet Corvette is one of the world's most iconic names. After over 50 years, the Corvette still hasn't forgotten its heritage. The exterior is distinctly modern with a few cues to its past like the four round taillights and aerodynamic shape. Under the hood lies a powerful V8 waiting to be unleashed. It's a car that's as fun to drive as it is to look at. No matter how high your expectations are, this Corvette is still sure to surprise you.This low mileage coupe has just 34,252 kms. It's supersonic blue in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 430HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
Get noticed and enjoy the drive in this 2011 Chevrolet Corvette. This 2011 Chevrolet Corvette is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
When it comes to performance, the 2011 Chevrolet Corvette is one of the world's most iconic names. After over 50 years, the Corvette still hasn't forgotten its heritage. The exterior is distinctly modern with a few cues to its past like the four round taillights and aerodynamic shape. Under the hood lies a powerful V8 waiting to be unleashed. It's a car that's as fun to drive as it is to look at. No matter how high your expectations are, this Corvette is still sure to surprise you.This low mileage coupe has just 34,252 kms. It's supersonic blue in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 430HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors
2015 Cadillac ATS Sedan Luxury AWD 123,588 KM $15,988 + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Corvette 1LT 755 KM $89,988 + tax & lic
2019 Cadillac XT5 Platinum AWD 128,353 KM $28,988 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Brian Cullen Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
833-977-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$46,988
+ taxes & licensing
Brian Cullen Motors
833-977-1235
2011 Chevrolet Corvette