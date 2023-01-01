Menu
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

225,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Gaston's Auto Sales

905-984-5094

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LS

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LS

Location

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

225,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10378359
  VIN: 1G1PA5SH3B7244207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 225,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Features: Power windows, CD stereo with aux/USB jack!

*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Gaston's Auto Sales

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

