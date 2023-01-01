Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

310,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

WELL MAINTAINED!

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

WELL MAINTAINED!

Location

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1

  1. 1676639956
  2. 1676639957
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
310,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9630331
  • Stock #: Vin246606
  • VIN: 1G1PJ5S94B7246606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Vin246606
  • Mileage 310,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Courtesy Auto - Where Quality and Value Come Together!
Family owned and operated since 1955! Serving St Catharines and all of Niagara! Stress-free financing!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

2016 Nissan Rogue SV...
 203,400 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
 310,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey S...
 192,000 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic

Email Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

188 Lake Street, St. Catharines, ON L2R 5Z1
Quick Links
Directions Inventory