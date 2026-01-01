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2011 Chevrolet Malibu
LS
2011 Chevrolet Malibu
LS
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
99,969KM
VIN 1g1zb5eu6bf319552
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Imperial Blue Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,969 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Remote Keyless Entry, OnStar, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Air Conditioning
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.
This 2011 Chevrolet Malibu is for sale today.
The 2011 Chevrolet Malibu is a solid midsize sedan that offers a comfortable ride, a long list of standard features and available options, and impressive fuel savings. The Malibu has been a constant in the Chevrolet lineup for many years thanks to its solid foundation and value. If you are looking for a comfortable, well-appointed midsize sedan that is a great buy, the Malibu should be on the top of your list.
This sedan has 99,969 km. It's Imperial Blue Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires. The advertised price is the promotional financing price. For all other methods of payment, the selling price is $500 higher.
This 2011 Chevrolet Malibu is for sale today.
The 2011 Chevrolet Malibu is a solid midsize sedan that offers a comfortable ride, a long list of standard features and available options, and impressive fuel savings. The Malibu has been a constant in the Chevrolet lineup for many years thanks to its solid foundation and value. If you are looking for a comfortable, well-appointed midsize sedan that is a great buy, the Malibu should be on the top of your list.
This sedan has 99,969 km. It's Imperial Blue Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
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2011 Chevrolet Malibu