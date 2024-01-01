Menu
In an ultra-competitive class, the Chevy Silverado stands out. This 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in St Catharines. The full-size pickup truck market is one of the most competitive fields in the automotive world. Despite fierce competition, the 2011 Chevy Silverado 1500 is a standout winner. With bold, yet refined styling inside and out, a powerful, yet efficient drivetrain, and the capability youd expect from Chevy, the Silverado is a home run. Whether youre hauling lumber, towing a boat, or if your precious cargo is your family, the Silverado delivers. This 4X4 pickup has 134,079 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 302HP 4.8L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

134,079 KM

Details Description Features

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS Cheyenne Edition

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS Cheyenne Edition

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

Contact Seller

Used
134,079KM
VIN 1GCRKREAXBZ168735

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,079 KM

Vehicle Description

In an ultra-competitive class, the Chevy Silverado stands out. This 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.



The full-size pickup truck market is one of the most competitive fields in the automotive world. Despite fierce competition, the 2011 Chevy Silverado 1500 is a standout winner. With bold, yet refined styling inside and out, a powerful, yet efficient drivetrain, and the capability you'd expect from Chevy, the Silverado is a home run. Whether you're hauling lumber, towing a boat, or if your precious cargo is your family, the Silverado delivers. This 4X4 pickup has 134,079 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 302HP 4.8L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.







Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
