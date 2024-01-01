$8,900+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS Cheyenne Edition
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,079 KM
Vehicle Description
In an ultra-competitive class, the Chevy Silverado stands out. This 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
The full-size pickup truck market is one of the most competitive fields in the automotive world. Despite fierce competition, the 2011 Chevy Silverado 1500 is a standout winner. With bold, yet refined styling inside and out, a powerful, yet efficient drivetrain, and the capability you'd expect from Chevy, the Silverado is a home run. Whether you're hauling lumber, towing a boat, or if your precious cargo is your family, the Silverado delivers. This 4X4 pickup has 134,079 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 302HP 4.8L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Exterior
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
Brian Cullen Motors
833-977-1235