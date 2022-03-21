2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$5,800 + taxes & licensing 3 6 3 , 0 0 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8701913

8701913 Stock #: 2805A

2805A VIN: 1GCNCPEA1BZ163505

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BLUE GRANITE

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Stock # 2805A

Mileage 363,002 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Mechanical Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Security Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Convenience Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Seating Split Bench Seat Exterior Automatic Headlights Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Interior Front Reading Lamps Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.