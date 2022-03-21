Menu
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

363,002 KM

$5,800

$5,800

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

$5,800

363,002KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8701913
  • Stock #: 2805A
  • VIN: 1GCNCPEA1BZ163505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLUE GRANITE
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Stock # 2805A
  • Mileage 363,002 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, OnStar, AM/FM Stereo!



In an ultra-competitive class, the Chevy Silverado stands out. This 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.



The full-size pickup truck market is one of the most competitive fields in the automotive world. Despite fierce competition, the 2011 Chevy Silverado 1500 is a standout winner. With bold, yet refined styling inside and out, a powerful, yet efficient drivetrain, and the capability you'd expect from Chevy, the Silverado is a home run. Whether you're hauling lumber, towing a boat, or if your precious cargo is your family, the Silverado delivers. This Regular Cab pickup has 363,002 kms. It's blue granite in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 302HP 4.8L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Onstar, Am/fm Stereo.



To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.briancullen.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=0e5ea1c5-3742-44fc-8838-e8c015652a81&Lang=en









Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Split Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription

Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

