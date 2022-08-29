$12,498+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,498
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
1500 LS
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$12,498
+ taxes & licensing
286,996KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9199276
- Stock #: D7561
- VIN: 3GCPKREA8BG120108
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 286,996 KM
Vehicle Description
The full-size pickup truck market is one of the most competitive fields in the automotive world. Despite fierce competition, the 2011 Chevy Silverado 1500 is a standout winner. With bold, yet refined styling inside and out, a powerful, yet efficient drivetrain, and the capability you'd expect from Chevy, the Silverado is a home run. Whether you're hauling lumber, towing a boat, or if your precious cargo is your family, the Silverado delivers. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 286,996 kms. It's green in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 302HP 4.8L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2