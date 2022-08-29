Menu
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

286,996 KM

Details

$12,498

+ tax & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

1500 LS

Location

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Accident Free, One Owner

286,996KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9199276
  • Stock #: D7561
  • VIN: 3GCPKREA8BG120108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 286,996 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.

The full-size pickup truck market is one of the most competitive fields in the automotive world. Despite fierce competition, the 2011 Chevy Silverado 1500 is a standout winner. With bold, yet refined styling inside and out, a powerful, yet efficient drivetrain, and the capability you'd expect from Chevy, the Silverado is a home run. Whether you're hauling lumber, towing a boat, or if your precious cargo is your family, the Silverado delivers. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 286,996 kms. It's green in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 302HP 4.8L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



o~o

