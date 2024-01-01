Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>NEW TIRES * HEATED SEATS * 7 PASSENGER * BLUETOOTH * CRUISE * 3.6L V6, AUTO, AWD, LT * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * REMOTE START * REVERSE CAMERA * 18 ALLOY WHEELS *</div><div> </div><div>INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT) * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FINANCING FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES FROM GOOD CREDIT TO BAD CREDIT * VIEW THIS VEHICLE AND LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR CAR LOT AT WWW.CERTIFIEDCARS4U.COM * USED CARS, USED TRUCKS AND USED SUVS * SERVICING THE NIAGARA REGION * ST. CATHARINES, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON AND BEYOND * WE CARRY CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN AND HYUNDAI * HUGE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES *</div>

2011 Chevrolet Traverse

130,396 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Chevrolet Traverse

1LT ** AWD, BACK CAM, AUTOSTART **

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Traverse

1LT ** AWD, BACK CAM, AUTOSTART **

Location

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

  1. 1709672372
  2. 1709672372
  3. 1709672372
  4. 1709672372
  5. 1709672372
  6. 1709672372
  7. 1709672372
  8. 1709672372
  9. 1709672372
  10. 1709672372
  11. 1709672372
  12. 1709672372
  13. 1709672372
  14. 1709672372
  15. 1709672372
  16. 1709672372
  17. 1709672372
  18. 1709672372
  19. 1709672372
  20. 1709672372
  21. 1709672372
  22. 1709672372
  23. 1709672372
  24. 1709672372
  25. 1709672372
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
130,396KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GNKVGED5BJ342675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 130,396 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW TIRES * HEATED SEATS * 7 PASSENGER * BLUETOOTH * CRUISE * 3.6L V6, AUTO, AWD, LT * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * REMOTE START * REVERSE CAMERA * 18" ALLOY WHEELS * INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT) * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FINANCING FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES FROM GOOD CREDIT TO BAD CREDIT * VIEW THIS VEHICLE AND LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR CAR LOT AT WWW.CERTIFIEDCARS4U.COM * USED CARS, USED TRUCKS AND USED SUVS * SERVICING THE NIAGARA REGION * ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON AND BEYOND * WE CARRY CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN AND HYUNDAI * HUGE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES *

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE ** FULL STOW N GO, CRUISE ** for sale in St Catharines, ON
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE ** FULL STOW N GO, CRUISE ** 180,690 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Focus SE ** HTD SEATS, BLUETOOTH , CRUISE ** for sale in St Catharines, ON
2014 Ford Focus SE ** HTD SEATS, BLUETOOTH , CRUISE ** 118,205 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Acadia SLE-2 ** AWD, HTD SEATS, BACK CAM, BLUETOOTH ** for sale in St Catharines, ON
2015 GMC Acadia SLE-2 ** AWD, HTD SEATS, BACK CAM, BLUETOOTH ** 203,150 KM $14,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-8822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

905-688-8822

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Traverse