2011 Chevrolet Traverse

$6,488 + taxes & licensing 2 4 5 , 9 6 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8532053

8532053 Stock #: 2800B

2800B VIN: 1GNKRGED0BJ268750

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour CARDINAL RED

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Stock # 2800B

Mileage 245,964 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.