$6,488
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Traverse
1LT
Location
245,964KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CARDINAL RED
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 2800B
- Mileage 245,964 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2011 Chevrolet Traverse rides on a car-like unibody construction giving more agile handling dynamics than a traditional SUV with just as much utility. This 2011 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
One of the best modern family haulers, the 2011 Chevrolet Traverse is a large crossover that boasts a refined ride and an enormous cabin that can fit as many as eight adults. Thanks to its carlike unibody architecture, it's lighter and more maneuverable than a traditional SUV. The Traverse has other advantages as well, including more interior space than other competing crossovers, respectable fuel economy, and top crash test scores. This SUV has 245,964 kms. It's cardinal red in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 281HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Onstar, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.briancullen.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=0e5ea1c5-3742-44fc-8838-e8c015652a81&Lang=en
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
