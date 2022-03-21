2011 Chrysler Town & Country

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999 + taxes & licensing 2 0 3 , 4 1 1 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8681465

8681465 Stock #: 10609

10609 VIN: 2A4RR5DG6BR723081

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 203,411 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Sliding Doors Power Liftgate Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Leather Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Adjustable Pedals Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.