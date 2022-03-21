$10,999+ tax & licensing
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Chrysler Town & Country
Touring ** NAV, BACK CAM, DUAL CLIMATE **
400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
203,411KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8681465
- Stock #: 10609
- VIN: 2A4RR5DG6BR723081
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 203,411 KM
Vehicle Description
INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT) * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FINANCING FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES FROM GOOD CREDIT TO BAD CREDIT * VIEW THIS VEHICLE AND LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR CAR LOT AT WWW.CERTIFIEDCARS4U.COM * USED CARS, USED TRUCKS AND USED SUVS * SERVICING THE NIAGARA REGION * ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON AND BEYOND * WE CARRY CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN AND HYUNDAI * HUGE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES *
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
