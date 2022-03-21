Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chrysler Town & Country

203,411 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

905-688-8822

Contact Seller
2011 Chrysler Town & Country

2011 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring ** NAV, BACK CAM, DUAL CLIMATE **

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring ** NAV, BACK CAM, DUAL CLIMATE **

Location

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

  1. 1654715859
  2. 1654715861
  3. 1654715862
  4. 1654715855
  5. 1654715857
  6. 1654715856
  7. 1654715860
  8. 1654715858
  9. 1654715880
  10. 1654715883
  11. 1654715886
  12. 1654715881
  13. 1654715887
  14. 1654715884
  15. 1654715885
  16. 1654715882
  17. 1654715912
  18. 1654715914
  19. 1654715909
  20. 1654715910
  21. 1654715913
  22. 1654715908
  23. 1654715914
  24. 1654715911
  25. 1654715907
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

203,411KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8681465
  • Stock #: 10609
  • VIN: 2A4RR5DG6BR723081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 203,411 KM

Vehicle Description

REAR CLIMATE CONTROL * USB & AUX INPUT * 3.6L V6, AUTO, TOURING * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT, LUFT GATE, SLIDING DOORS & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * A\C * REVERSE CAMERA * NAVIGATION * 16" ALLOY WHEELS *
INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT) * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FINANCING FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES FROM GOOD CREDIT TO BAD CREDIT * VIEW THIS VEHICLE AND LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR CAR LOT AT WWW.CERTIFIEDCARS4U.COM * USED CARS, USED TRUCKS AND USED SUVS * SERVICING THE NIAGARA REGION * ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON AND BEYOND * WE CARRY CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN AND HYUNDAI * HUGE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES *

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

2010 Nissan Versa 1....
 211,625 KM
$5,499 + tax & lic
2011 Chrysler Town &...
 203,411 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Taurus SEL...
 175,049 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-8822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory