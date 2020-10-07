Menu
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

187,010 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Clean And Shine Auto Sales Ltd

905-688-2542

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Clean And Shine Auto Sales Ltd

394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-2542

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

187,010KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6207465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 187,010 KM

Vehicle Description

Just what you need to move the family around, or stow all the seats and move those bulky items or just relax and going camping. Runs and drives great. Comes with a valid safety inspection and fresh oil change. Powertrain warranty available. Taxes and lice

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Nav System
Factory Alarm
ABS Breaks

Clean And Shine Auto Sales Ltd

Clean And Shine Auto Sales Ltd

394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-2542

