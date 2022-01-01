LEATH ROOF 8-PASS 2X-P/SEATS MEM CS HS P/GATE PWR-3RD/ROW!
This 2011 Ford Expedition is for sale today.
Whether it's getting the kids to school or going on a weekend adventure, the Ford Expedition is a jack of all trades. It's one of the only SUVs that can carry up to eight people plus their cargo while towing a boat without skipping a beat. Four-wheel drive is standard on all models so this SUV can take you anywhere. If you need an SUV that does it all, check out this Ford Expedition! This SUV has 218,490 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.4L V8 24V MPFI SOHC Flexible Fuel engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leath Roof 8-pass 2x-p/seats Mem Cs Hs P/gate Pwr-3rd/row.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AT
MP3 Player
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Double wishbone front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Full with storage
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
Manual front air conditioning
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Multi-source Rear Audio System
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
HD auxilliary transmission cooler
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Liftgate window: Flip-up
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Fuel Type: Flexible
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Clock: In-radio display
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Front Head Room: 1,006 mm
Rear Leg Room: 993 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.5 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Overall Width: 2,002 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,529 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,522 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Gross vehicle weight: 3,402 kg
Rear Head Room: 1,011 mm
Fuel Capacity: 106 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 16.7 L/100 km
Manual child safety locks
Front Shoulder Room: 1,610 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,633 mm
Overall height: 1,961 mm
Wheelbase: 3,023 mm
Curb weight: 2,652 kg
Overall Length: 5,245 mm
Max cargo capacity: 3,064 L
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen aero-composite headlights
