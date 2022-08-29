$15,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.
905-688-8822
2011 Ford F-250
2011 Ford F-250
XLT
Location
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.
400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
905-688-8822
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
284,819KM
Used
Fair Condition
- Listing ID: 9186925
- Stock #: 10697
- VIN: 1FT7W2A66BEC48965
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 284,819 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Certified Affordable Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.
400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4