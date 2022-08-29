2011 Ford F-250

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey - Light

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 284,819 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Front Reading Lamps Rear Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Exterior Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Media / Nav / Comm Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

