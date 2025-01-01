Menu
Used 2011 Ford Mustang V6 for sale in St Catharines, ON

2011 Ford Mustang

102,005 KM

Details Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Mustang

V6

12377892

2011 Ford Mustang

V6

Location

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

905-680-4400

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
102,005KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ZVBP8EM4B5142921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 142921
  • Mileage 102,005 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ed's Auto Sales

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-680-4400

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ed's Auto Sales

905-680-4400

2011 Ford Mustang