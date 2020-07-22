2011 GMC Terrain

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 AM/FM/Satellite-capable Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt OnStar Directions & Connections Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door Front Reading Lights Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Four 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Black grille w/chrome surround Tires: Width: 235 mm Rear Head Room: 995 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km Overall Width: 1,850 mm Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,810 L Fuel Capacity: 71 L Overall Length: 4,711 mm Overall height: 1,684 mm Wheelbase: 2,857 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,013 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,416 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,404 mm Front Hip Room: 1,399 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,304 mm Stability control with anti-roll control Front Head Room: 1,012 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,250 kg Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.1 L/100 km Curb weight: 1,725 kg Power child safety locks Rear exterior parking camera Selective service internet access FWD 4dr SLE-1

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.