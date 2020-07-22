COME CHECK IT OUT ON OUR LOT IF YOU ARE INTERESTED.................... PLEASE SEE our UNCERTIFIED AS IS DISCLAIMER BELOW BEFORE RESPONDING TO AD............ NO HIDDEN FEES !! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A FULL DISCLOSURE DEALER !! WE BELIEVE DISCLOSURE AND TRANSPARENCY SHOULD START RIGHT IN THE ON LINE ADS - COMPARE THAT TO OTHER DEALERS. !! This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. PLEASE DON'T ASK WHAT IT NEEDS - WE DON'T CHECK OUT THE AS IS VEHICLES AND WE MAKE LITTLE OR NO PROFIT ON THESE VEHICLES - HERE IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO BUY A VEHICLE AT A WHOLESALE PRICE BEFORE THE SMALLER USED CAR DEALERS PURCHASE IT, MARK IT UP & RE-MARKET IT FROM THEIR LOTS. WE DO NOT FINANCE AS IS VEHICLES!
This 2011 GMC Terrain is for sale today.
The 2011 GMC Terrain is a compact crossover SUV that is spacious, comfortable, and offers both the power and performance you're looking for. Its rugged exterior styling looks the part of the GMC family and the roomy interior offers luxury touches and room for five. Passenger and driver alike will appreciate the quiet cabin of the GMC Terrain. With a rugged, yet classy exterior and a comfortable, high-tech interior, the GMC Terrain is a premium compact SUV without a premium price tag. This SUV has 152,714 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Fwd 4dr Sle-1.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
AM/FM/Satellite-capable Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 60
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
OnStar Directions & Connections
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Audio system security
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Four 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Rear Head Room: 995 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,850 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,810 L
Fuel Capacity: 71 L
Overall Length: 4,711 mm
Overall height: 1,684 mm
Wheelbase: 2,857 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,013 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,416 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,404 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,399 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,304 mm
Stability control with anti-roll control
Front Head Room: 1,012 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,250 kg
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.1 L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,725 kg
Power child safety locks
Rear exterior parking camera
Selective service internet access
FWD 4dr SLE-1
