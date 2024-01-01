$7,998+ tax & licensing
2011 Hyundai Accent
GL
2011 Hyundai Accent
GL
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$7,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
101,926KM
VIN KMHCN3BC4BU193073
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 101,926 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport Cloth Seats, 6 Airbags, Rear Spoiler
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2011 Hyundai Accent is for sale today.
It's hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but that's exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This hatchback has 101,926 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 110HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2011 Hyundai Accent