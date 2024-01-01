2011 Hyundai Elantra

Menu
**Vehicle Features Overview**<br><br>Experience comfort, safety, and convenience with this vehicles comprehensive feature set. Heres a closer look at what it offers:<br><br>- **Safety and Braking**: Equipped with 4-Wheel Disc Brakes and Dual front impact airbags, ensuring reliable stopping power and enhanced protection for all passengers.<br>- **Comfort and Convenience**: Enjoy the practicality of Power windows and Power steering, alongside Front Bucket Seats and Cloth Seat Trim for a comfortable ride. The Tilt steering wheel allows you to find your perfect driving position with ease.<br>- **Entertainment**: Stay entertained with the CD player, perfect for enjoying your favorite tunes on the go.<br>- **Interior Features**: Includes Driver and Passenger vanity mirrors, Front reading lights, and an Overhead console to keep essentials within reach. The Driver door bin and Passenger door bin offer additional storage solutions.<br>- **Suspension and Handling**: Benefit from a Four wheel independent suspension system and Speed-sensing steering for a smooth and responsive driving experience. The Front and Rear anti-roll bars enhance stability during cornering.<br>- **Additional Practicality**: Features a Split folding rear seat, making it easy to accommodate extra cargo when needed. The Rear window defroster and Rear window wiper ensure clear visibility in various weather conditions. Variably intermittent wipers add convenience in adjusting to changing rain intensities.<br>- **Instrumentation**: Keep track of your vehicles performance with the Tachometer, providing essential information at a glance.<br><br>This vehicle combines a thoughtful array of features to enhance your driving experience, ensuring comfort, safety, and practicality for all your journeys.<br><p></p> <h4>AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</h4> <p>The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!</p> <p>This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQs 7-Day Money Back Guarantee</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p> <p>INSGMT</p>

2011 Hyundai Elantra

199,941 KM

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
2011 Hyundai Elantra

TOURING GLS

2011 Hyundai Elantra

TOURING GLS

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
199,941KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHDB8AE7BU099802

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 199,941 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

