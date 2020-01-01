2011 Kia Optima

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 AM/FM/Satellite Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 45 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Suspension class: Sport Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers Leatherette shift knob trim Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door Driver seat memory Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7.5 Rear door type: Trunk Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Beverage cooler in glovebox Express open/close glass sunroof Navigation system with voice activation Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Simulated carbon fibre center console trim Simulated carbon fibre door trim Self-leveling headlights Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Infinity Cloth/leather seat upholstery Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Machined aluminum rims Black grille w/chrome surround SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Capacity: 70 L Wheelbase: 2,795 mm Front Leg Room: 1,155 mm Rear Leg Room: 880 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,455 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Rear Head Room: 955 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.8 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km Front Head Room: 1,015 mm Overall Length: 4,845 mm Overall Width: 1,830 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm Front Hip Room: 1,388 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,384 mm Overall height: 1,455 mm Max cargo capacity: 437 L Leatherette dash trim Curb weight: 1,535 kg Rear exterior parking camera Keyless ignition & door entry 4dr Sdn Turbo SX

