Kia simply gets it; basic doesn't have to be boring, and the 2011 Kia Optima shows that mid-size sedan shoppers don't have to settle to design boredom or a lack of features. The 2011 Kia Optima is as all-new as it gets, offering sharper interior and exterior styling, new engine options (including a turbocharged variant) and new tech-savvy features.This sedan has 114,231 kms. It's satin metal metallic in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4dr Sdn Turbo Sx.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 45
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Sport
Anti-theft alarm system
Body-coloured bumpers
Leatherette shift knob trim
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Driver seat memory
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Express open/close glass sunroof
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Simulated carbon fibre center console trim
Simulated carbon fibre door trim
Self-leveling headlights
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Infinity
Cloth/leather seat upholstery
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Machined aluminum rims
Black grille w/chrome surround
SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Wheelbase: 2,795 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,155 mm
Rear Leg Room: 880 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,455 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Head Room: 955 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.8 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,015 mm
Overall Length: 4,845 mm
Overall Width: 1,830 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,388 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,384 mm
Overall height: 1,455 mm
Max cargo capacity: 437 L
Leatherette dash trim
Curb weight: 1,535 kg
Rear exterior parking camera
Keyless ignition & door entry
4dr Sdn Turbo SX
