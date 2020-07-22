2011 Kia Rondo

+ taxes & licensing
905-680-4400
250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
4 Cyl, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM CD Player, Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Roof Rack, 7 Passengers, Manual adjustable driver seats, Only 183,629 Kms, Asking $5,495 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.
On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 4.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Ed's Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $1000 per claim. We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 26 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call 905-680-4400 Or Toll Free at 1-888-676-6975 To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information.
