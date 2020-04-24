Menu
2011 Kia Sportage

LX

2011 Kia Sportage

LX

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 125,765KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4935204
  • Stock #: D4133
  • VIN: KNDPB3A20B7151683
Exterior Colour
Mineral Silver Metallic
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
HTD-SEATS BT PWR-GROUP16 -AL!

This 2011 Kia Sportage is for sale today.

Kia has decided to inject this segment with a much-needed boost of adrenaline with its fully redesigned 2011 Kia Sportage is one of the best-looking small crossovers with sharp styling and lively handling for this model year. Top safety scores, agile performance and a comfortable interior make the 2011 Kia Sportage a compelling choice among 2011 SUVs.This SUV has 125,765 kms. It's mineral silver metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Htd-seats Bt Pwr-group16 -al.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Clock: In-dash
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
  • AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Tires: Profile: 70
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Manual front air conditioning
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Plastic/rubber shift knob trim
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Diameter: 16
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Wheel Width: 6.5
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Metal-look grille
  • SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Tires: Width: 215 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 16.0"
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.3 L/100 km
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,440 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,051 mm
  • Front Head Room: 992 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 9.5 L/100 km
  • Fuel Capacity: 55 L
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,640 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 963 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 1,547 L
  • Overall Length: 4,440 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,855 mm
  • Overall height: 1,635 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 977 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,364 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,246 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2,040 kg
  • Curb weight: 1,458 kg
