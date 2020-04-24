2011 Kia Sportage

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6

AM/FM/Satellite Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Tires: Profile: 70

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Child Safety Locks

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers

Plastic/rubber shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Front Reading Lights

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Diameter: 16

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Wheel Width: 6.5

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

Three 12V DC power outlets

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Seatback storage: 2

Audio system memory card slot

Turn signal in mirrors

Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Metal-look grille

SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)

Tires: Width: 215 mm

Diameter of tires: 16.0"

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.3 L/100 km

Front Shoulder Room: 1,440 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,051 mm

Front Head Room: 992 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 9.5 L/100 km

Fuel Capacity: 55 L

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm

Wheelbase: 2,640 mm

Rear Leg Room: 963 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1,547 L

Overall Length: 4,440 mm

Overall Width: 1,855 mm

Overall height: 1,635 mm

Rear Head Room: 977 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,364 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,246 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 2,040 kg

Curb weight: 1,458 kg

HTD-SEATS BT PWR-GROUP16 -AL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.