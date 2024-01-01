Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Seats, Power Doors</b><br> <br> <br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires<br><br> <br> This 2011 Mazda Mazda3 is for sale today. <br> <br>The 2011 Mazda3 is one of the best-performing small cars, and it has a quality interior, class-competitive list of interior features and good safety scores. It is available as a four-door sedan or five-door wagon, and with a choice of a 148-hosepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine or a potent 168-horsepower, 2.5-liter four-cylinder. The 2011 Mazda3 provides the performance of a more expensive sports sedan with the interior quality of some mid-level luxury cars.This sedan has 254,872 kms. Its green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

254,872 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Watch This Vehicle
11998555

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
254,872KM
VIN JM1BL1UF6B1381015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 254,872 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Seats, Power Doors


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2011 Mazda Mazda3 is for sale today.

The 2011 Mazda3 is one of the best-performing small cars, and it has a quality interior, class-competitive list of interior features and good safety scores. It is available as a four-door sedan or five-door wagon, and with a choice of a 148-hosepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine or a potent 168-horsepower, 2.5-liter four-cylinder. The 2011 Mazda3 provides the performance of a more expensive sports sedan with the interior quality of some mid-level luxury cars.This sedan has 254,872 kms. It's green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

Used 2020 Ford Escape Titanium **TITANIUM PREMIUM PACKAGE** for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2020 Ford Escape Titanium **TITANIUM PREMIUM PACKAGE** 41,444 KM $26,500 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT **LOW MILEAGE - NO ACCIDENTS** for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XLT **LOW MILEAGE - NO ACCIDENTS** 37,344 KM $38,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL - Low Mileage for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL - Low Mileage 54,234 KM $18,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2011 Mazda MAZDA3