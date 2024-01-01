$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
254,872KM
VIN JM1BL1UF6B1381015
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 254,872 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Seats, Power Doors
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2011 Mazda Mazda3 is for sale today.
The 2011 Mazda3 is one of the best-performing small cars, and it has a quality interior, class-competitive list of interior features and good safety scores. It is available as a four-door sedan or five-door wagon, and with a choice of a 148-hosepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine or a potent 168-horsepower, 2.5-liter four-cylinder. The 2011 Mazda3 provides the performance of a more expensive sports sedan with the interior quality of some mid-level luxury cars.This sedan has 254,872 kms. It's green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2011 Mazda MAZDA3