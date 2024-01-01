$6,500+ tax & licensing
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
246,875KM
VIN JM1BL1UF4B1390215
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 246,875 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Seats, Power Doors
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2011 Mazda Mazda3 is for sale today.
The 2011 Mazda3 is one of the best-performing small cars, and it has a quality interior, class-competitive list of interior features and good safety scores. It is available as a four-door sedan or five-door wagon, and with a choice of a 148-hosepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine or a potent 168-horsepower, 2.5-liter four-cylinder. The 2011 Mazda3 provides the performance of a more expensive sports sedan with the interior quality of some mid-level luxury cars.This sedan has 246,875 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front/rear stabilizer bars
P205/55R16 all-season tires
Front independent strut suspension w/coil springs
Rear independent multi-link suspension w/coil springs
2.0L DOHC 16-valve I4 engine
Front ventilated/rear solid pwr disc brakes
Interior
Map Lights
Illuminated Entry
Day/night rearview mirror
Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
Rear heater ducts
Moulded cloth door trim
Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders
(2) coat hooks
Ignition key illumination
Driver foot rest
(2) 12V pwr outlets
Illuminated glove compartment
Centre console w/lid
Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual front cupholders
(3) passenger assist handles
passenger side seatback pocket
Driver/passenger sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
Front bucket seats w/active headrests
60/40 split-folding rear seats w/adjustable headrests -inc: lock function
Custom fitted front/rear floor mats
Exterior temperature gauge
Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch down feature & driver side illuminated switch
Rear door bottle holders
Trunk/cargo light
Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, check engine, low washer fluid, low fuel level, door ajar, airbags
Exterior
16" Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Defroster
Halogen Headlamps
Body-colour door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Temporary spare tire
Black grille w/plated grille bar
Body-colour pwr mirrors
Safety
Internal Trunk Release
Child safety rear door locks
Front side-impact air bags
Integrated child seat anchor brackets
Side-impact door beams
All seating position 3-point seat belts
Front/rear side curtain air bags
Anti-lock brake system -inc: electronic brake-force distribution
Driver & front passenger air bags w/passenger sensor
Height-adjustable front seat belts w/pretensioners, force limiters
Media / Nav / Comm
aux input jack
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (4) speakers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2011 Mazda MAZDA3