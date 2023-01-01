$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
167,145KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9905813
- Stock #: 9785
- VIN: JM1BL1L57B1455616
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
This 2011 Mazda Mazda3 is for sale today.
The 2011 Mazda3 is one of the best-performing small cars, and it has a quality interior, class-competitive list of interior features and good safety scores. It is available as a four-door sedan or five-door wagon, and with a choice of a 148-hosepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine or a potent 168-horsepower, 2.5-liter four-cylinder. The 2011 Mazda3 provides the performance of a more expensive sports sedan with the interior quality of some mid-level luxury cars.This hatchback has 167,145 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 167HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
