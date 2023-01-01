Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

167,145 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

167,145KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9905813
  • Stock #: 9785
  • VIN: JM1BL1L57B1455616

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9785
  • Mileage 167,145 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors

This 2011 Mazda Mazda3 is for sale today.

The 2011 Mazda3 is one of the best-performing small cars, and it has a quality interior, class-competitive list of interior features and good safety scores. It is available as a four-door sedan or five-door wagon, and with a choice of a 148-hosepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine or a potent 168-horsepower, 2.5-liter four-cylinder. The 2011 Mazda3 provides the performance of a more expensive sports sedan with the interior quality of some mid-level luxury cars.This hatchback has 167,145 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 167HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

