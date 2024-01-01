Menu
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control! This Nissan Juke stands out in traffic while providing comfort for the passengers and excitement for the driver. This 2011 Nissan JUKE is fresh on our lot in St Catharines. Kick convention to the curb. This Nissan Juke is the leader of an all-new breed. Its a quirky crossover that covers numerous bases acting as an economical compact, a turbocharged performance machine, and a versatile, year-round companion capable of tackling the most inclement weather. With sure-footed handling, a responsive engine, and a comfortable interior, its a blast to get behind the wheel of this Nissan Juke. This wagon has 86,457 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 188HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control. Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines.

2011 Nissan Juke

86,457 KM

$10,988

+ tax & licensing
2011 Nissan Juke

SV - Low Mileage

2011 Nissan Juke

SV - Low Mileage

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

86,457KM
Used
VIN JN8AF5MVXBT013964

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,457 KM

Low Mileage, Sunroof, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control!



This Nissan Juke stands out in traffic while providing comfort for the passengers and excitement for the driver. This 2011 Nissan JUKE is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.



Kick convention to the curb. This Nissan Juke is the leader of an all-new breed. It's a quirky crossover that covers numerous bases acting as an economical compact, a turbocharged performance machine, and a versatile, year-round companion capable of tackling the most inclement weather. With sure-footed handling, a responsive engine, and a comfortable interior, it's a blast to get behind the wheel of this Nissan Juke. This wagon has 86,457 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 188HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.







Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2011 Nissan Juke