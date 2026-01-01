$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2011 Nissan Juke
SV
2011 Nissan Juke
SV
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
212,000KM
VIN JN8AF5MV8BT022775
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cayenne Red Tintcoat
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 212,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2011 Nissan JUKE is for sale today.
Kick convention to the curb. This Nissan Juke is the leader of an all-new breed. It's a quirky crossover that covers numerous bases acting as an economical compact, a turbocharged performance machine, and a versatile, year-round companion capable of tackling the most inclement weather. With sure-footed handling, a responsive engine, and a comfortable interior, it's a blast to get behind the wheel of this Nissan Juke. This wagon has 212,000 km. It's Cayenne Red Tintcoat in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 188HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2011 Nissan JUKE is for sale today.
Kick convention to the curb. This Nissan Juke is the leader of an all-new breed. It's a quirky crossover that covers numerous bases acting as an economical compact, a turbocharged performance machine, and a versatile, year-round companion capable of tackling the most inclement weather. With sure-footed handling, a responsive engine, and a comfortable interior, it's a blast to get behind the wheel of this Nissan Juke. This wagon has 212,000 km. It's Cayenne Red Tintcoat in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 188HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 53,641 KM $43,998 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Canyon Elevation 74,920 KM $34,998 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 2500 Laramie 143,215 KM $50,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2011 Nissan Juke