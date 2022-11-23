2011 RAM 1500

$16,498 + taxes & licensing 2 0 7 , 9 1 2 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 207,912 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Four-Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER DUAL REAR EXHAUST Rear Stabilizer Bar Electronically Controlled Throttle Pwr rack & pinion steering Front stabilizer bar 160-amp alternator 7-Pin Wiring Harness HD engine cooling 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE HD transmission oil cooler HD front axle Tip start electronic starting feature 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio 700-amp maintenance-free battery HD front shock absorbers Electronic shift-on-demand transfer case HD rear shock absorbers Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector 5' 7" cargo box Interior Tilt Steering Column Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel Speed Control Universal Garage Door Opener Ash Tray Lamp Glove Box Lamp Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Security alarm system Leather-wrapped steering wheel Sentry key theft deterrent system Pwr accessory delay Pwr adjustable pedals w/memory Illuminated visor vanity mirrors Floor tunnel insulation Woodgrain Instrument Panel Bezel Storage Tray Locking Tailgate Carpeted floor covering Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch Dual assist handles Rear under seat storage compartment Chrome accent shift knob (9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer 60/40 fold flat rear bench seat Automatic air conditioning w/dual zone temp controls Deluxe door trim panels Front centre seat storage cushion Memory for audio settings 2nd row in floor storage bins Pwr lumbar Pwr 10-way driver seat w/memory, pwr 6-way passenger seat Instrumentation w/display screen -inc: trip computer, compass, outside temp gauge Exterior tinted windows CARGO LAMP Fog Lamps Underhood Lamp Locking Lug Nuts Variable intermittent windshield wipers Tire carrier winch Front license plate bracket Bright front bumper Bright/Bright Grille MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners Accent-colour fender flares Bright Rear Bumper Front Bumper Sight Shields 17" steel spare wheel Body-colour upper front fascia Body-colour door handles w/chrome accents Automatic quad halogen headlamps Full-size restricted-use spare tire Safety ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM Tire Pressure Monitoring Display Dual note horn Front seat belt height adjusters Front seat side-impact airbags Front/rear side curtain airbags Driver/front passenger multistage airbags ParkSense rear parking assist system Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Fixed long mast antenna UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year radio service Additional Features Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes

