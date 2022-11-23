$16,498+ tax & licensing
$16,498
+ taxes & licensing
2011 RAM 1500
2011 RAM 1500
Laramie NAV ROOF COLD-SEATS HTD-SW 20-AL
Location
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$16,498
+ taxes & licensing
207,912KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9404515
- Stock #: D7651
- VIN: 1D7RV1CTXBS699316
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 207,912 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2011 Ram 1500 is for sale today.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 207,912 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Laramie. Upgrade to a new level of class in a pickup truck with this Ram Laramie. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, automatic climate control, an AM/FM CD player with SiriusXM and 10-speaker audio, GPS navigation, Bluetooth hands-free communication, chrome exterior trim including chrome-clad aluminum wheels, a rearview camera, power adjustable pedals, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
o~o
Vehicle Features
Four-Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
DUAL REAR EXHAUST
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front stabilizer bar
160-amp alternator
7-Pin Wiring Harness
HD engine cooling
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE
HD transmission oil cooler
HD front axle
Tip start electronic starting feature
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
700-amp maintenance-free battery
HD front shock absorbers
Electronic shift-on-demand transfer case
HD rear shock absorbers
Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector
5' 7" cargo box
Tilt Steering Column
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Ash Tray Lamp
Glove Box Lamp
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Security alarm system
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Pwr accessory delay
Pwr adjustable pedals w/memory
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Floor tunnel insulation
Woodgrain Instrument Panel Bezel
Storage Tray
Locking Tailgate
Carpeted floor covering
Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch
Dual assist handles
Rear under seat storage compartment
Chrome accent shift knob
(9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer
60/40 fold flat rear bench seat
Automatic air conditioning w/dual zone temp controls
Deluxe door trim panels
Front centre seat storage cushion
Memory for audio settings
2nd row in floor storage bins
Pwr lumbar
Pwr 10-way driver seat w/memory, pwr 6-way passenger seat
Instrumentation w/display screen -inc: trip computer, compass, outside temp gauge
tinted windows
CARGO LAMP
Fog Lamps
Underhood Lamp
Locking Lug Nuts
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Tire carrier winch
Front license plate bracket
Bright front bumper
Bright/Bright Grille
MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners
Accent-colour fender flares
Bright Rear Bumper
Front Bumper Sight Shields
17" steel spare wheel
Body-colour upper front fascia
Body-colour door handles w/chrome accents
Automatic quad halogen headlamps
Full-size restricted-use spare tire
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Dual note horn
Front seat belt height adjusters
Front seat side-impact airbags
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Driver/front passenger multistage airbags
ParkSense rear parking assist system
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Fixed long mast antenna
UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth
SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year radio service
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes
