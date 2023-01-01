Menu
2011 Toyota Corolla

180,077 KM

Details Description

$10,498

+ tax & licensing
LE

LE

Location

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

180,077KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10025250
  • Stock #: D8403
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE7BC672011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 180,077 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control

This 2011 Toyota Corolla is for sale today.

The Toyota Corolla is one of the world's best known, best loved, and best-selling compact cars. Along with its new styling, the 2011 Corolla will rely on its time-tested strengths, a formula that combines great fuel economy, a pleasant ownership experience, and a no-nonsense design. Drivers find the Corolla's ride smooth and comfortable, especially when commuting back and forth to work or around town. This sedan has 180,077 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



