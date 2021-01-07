Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Toyota Corolla

127,728 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ed's Auto Sales

905-680-4400

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Corolla

2011 Toyota Corolla

S

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Corolla

S

Location

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

905-680-4400

  1. 1611872074
  2. 1611871821
  3. 1611871824
  4. 1611871821
  5. 1611871863
  6. 1611871869
  7. 1611871824
  8. 1611871819
  9. 1611871823
  10. 1611871824
  11. 1611871823
  12. 1611871821
  13. 1611871823
  14. 1611871868
  15. 1611871951
  16. 1611871966
  17. 1611871968
  18. 1611871966
  19. 1611871966
  20. 1611871968
  21. 1611871969
  22. 1611871970
  23. 1611872052
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

127,728KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6463917
  • Stock #: 609953
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE8BC609953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,728 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Cyl, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, P. Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM CD Player, Keyless Entry, USB and AUX Input, Steering Wheel Controls, Only 127,728 kms, Asking $8,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.

On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 4.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Ed's Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $1000 per claim. We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 26 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Locks
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ed's Auto Sales

2015 Honda Fit EX
 128,154 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 143,309 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Escape XLT
 190,061 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ed's Auto Sales

Ed's Auto Sales

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

Call Dealer

905-680-XXXX

(click to show)

905-680-4400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory