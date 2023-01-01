$13,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Venza
4dr Wgn AWD Leather Duall Sunroof Back Up Camera
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
168,906KM
Used
- VIN: 4T3BA3BB3BU025267
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
