2011 Toyota Venza

168,906 KM

Details Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

4dr Wgn AWD Leather Duall Sunroof Back Up Camera

4dr Wgn AWD Leather Duall Sunroof Back Up Camera

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

168,906KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9892952
  • Stock #: 16305
  • VIN: 4T3BA3BB3BU025267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,906 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Two Guys Quality Cars

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

