2011 Volkswagen Jetta

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 3 0 , 6 5 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8007162

8007162 Stock #: D6469

D6469 VIN: 3VW2K7AJ4BM382940

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 330,654 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Front Independent Suspension Interior Tachometer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Halogen Headlights Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Total Number of Speakers: 4 Window grid antenna Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Center Console: Full with storage Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 6 Power remote trunk release Wheel Diameter: 15 Rear door type: Trunk 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary engine cooler Manual remote driver mirror adjustment Manual remote passenger mirror adjustment Pre-wiring for anti-theft alarm system Curb weight: 1,325 kg Tires: Width: 195 mm Diameter of tires: 15.0" Overall height: 1,453 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,362 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 9.3 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 55 L Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Rear Head Room: 943 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,401 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.7 L/100 km Overall Width: 1,778 mm Max cargo capacity: 440 L Front Head Room: 970 mm Overall Length: 4,628 mm Wheelbase: 2,651 mm Rear Leg Room: 967 mm Manual child safety locks 4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.