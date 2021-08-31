2011 Volkswagen Jetta

The 2011 VW Jetta is a solid choice for a small or midsize sedan. With its spacious interior, plenty of standard features and exclusive offering of a fuel-efficient clean-diesel engine. The Jetta is pitching itself as a stronger value than ever.This sedan has 330,654 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 8V MPFI SOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4dr 2.0l Auto Trendline.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Independent Suspension
Tachometer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Daytime Running Lights
Halogen Headlights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Window grid antenna
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Torsion beam rear suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Center Console: Full with storage
Interior air filtration
Privacy glass: Light
Audio system security
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Diameter: 15
Rear door type: Trunk
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary engine cooler
Manual remote driver mirror adjustment
Manual remote passenger mirror adjustment
Pre-wiring for anti-theft alarm system
Curb weight: 1,325 kg
Tires: Width: 195 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Overall height: 1,453 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,362 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.3 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Rear Head Room: 943 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,401 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.7 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,778 mm
Max cargo capacity: 440 L
Front Head Room: 970 mm
Overall Length: 4,628 mm
Wheelbase: 2,651 mm
Rear Leg Room: 967 mm
Manual child safety locks
4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline
